Uttara jet crash: HC orders to form probe committee with experts

The HC also directed the government to submit a compliance report in 45 days

The High Court today directed the government to form a technical committee with relevant experts in seven days to conduct a probe into the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet at Milestone College in Uttara, which resulted in multiple casualties.

The HC also directed the government to submit a compliance report in 45 days after formation of the committee.

The committee will find out the reasons behind the incident and identify defective aircraft and to make necessary recommendations, Deputy Attorney General Tanim Khan told The Daily Star.

The High Court order came up with the order in response to a writ petition filed by a Supreme Court lawyer today, seeking a directive on the government to form a judicial body to conduct an inquiry over the crash.

The court also asked the authorities to take necessary measures so that the students' names and blood groups, and mobile numbers of their parents, are included in their identity cards and to ensure fire safety measures in all the academic institutions across the country.

Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Anisur Rahman Raihan submitted the petition as a public interest litigation.

In response, the HC ordered the government to immediately take necessary steps to provide advanced treatment to the persons injured in the incident at home and abroad.

Additionally, the HC issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why they should not be directed to ban operations of defective and training aircrafts over the populated areas across the country.

The court also asked them to show why they should not be directed to give Tk 5 crore as compensation to the family of each of the victims who died in the incident and to give Tk 1 crore to each of the injured persons.

The HC bench of Justice Fahmida Quader and Justice Syed Jahed Mansur issued the directives and rule following a writ petition seeking necessary orders.

Senior lawyer Advocate Zainul Abedin, Barrister Kayser Kamal and Advocate Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal placed arguments on behalf of the writ petitioner while Deputy Attorney Generals Mohammed Shafiqur Rahman and Tanim Khan and Assistant Attorney General Eakramul Kabir Romel represented the state during hearing.