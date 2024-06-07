Utilising full allocation main challenge for govt

Allocation for this year Tk 41,407cr

It's 5.19pc of total budget

Last year's allocation was Tk 38,051cr

Although allocation to the health sector has increased in the proposed budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, the major challenge for the government will be to ensure its proper utilisation.

Notably, a significant portion of health funds remains unspent every year.

The government needs to develop the capacity to spend money efficiently so that people get the benefit of the allocation, said experts.

Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali yesterday proposed an allocation of Tk 41,407 crore for the health sector for the 2024-25 fiscal year, which is 5.19 percent of the total budget.

"We have seen in past years that the health ministry fails to spend the entire allocation. They should spend the entire budget efficiently. This will be their main challenge,'' said Prof Abdul Hamid of Institute of Health Economics at Dhaka University.

As of April of the outgoing fiscal year, Health Services Division of the ministry could spend only 37.33 percent, while the ministry's Medical Education and Family Welfare Division spent 39.82 percent of their respective allocations.

The total allocation for health sector in the outgoing fiscal year was Tk 38,051 crore.

The government raised special duty on over 200 medical devices from one percent to 10 percent in the proposed budget. This could increase medical service costs for patients.

However, there will be some comfort too, as the finance minister proposed reducing tax on dengue test kits and cancer treatment equipment.

In addition, the duty on filters and circuits used for kidney dialysis, alongside the duty on raw materials for cancer medicines, has been reduced.

Like previous years, the minister also proposed a special allocation of Tk 2,000 crore to tackle health risks.

He also proposed an allocation of Tk 100 crore for the "Integrated Health Science Research and Development Fund," considering the importance of basic and applied research in medical sciences.

Prof Hamid termed these special allocations positive initiatives.

"The size of this year's budget has increased, which is good. But the problem is that the health budget shrinks following revision after six to nine months. In the last fiscal year, the revised budget decreased by about 16 percent.

"We hope it will not happen this time," he said, saying, the health ministry has to spend the allocated money efficiently.