Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Sat Aug 10, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 04:15 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Using photo of Yunus in media ads prohibited

Chief Adviser’s Office issues directive
BSS, Dhaka
Sat Aug 10, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 04:15 AM

Using photograph of Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus in advertisement of different media including newspapers or any other publicity has been prohibited.

The Chief Adviser's Office issued this directive yesterday, said an official handout.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The interim government led by Prof Yunus took oath on Thursday night, four days after the resignation and departure of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid a mass upsurge led by students.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকারের প্রথমদিন, অগ্রাধিকার আলোচনায় ৯ বিষয়

আন্দোলনে ‘গণহত্যার’ বিচার সংক্রান্ত প্রশ্নের জবাবে রিজওয়ানা হাসান বলেন, ‘এই হত্যার বিচার অবশ্যই স্বচ্ছভাবে করব, এমনভাবে বিচার নিশ্চিত করা হবে যেন ভবিষ্যতে এ ধরনের ঘটনার পুনরাবৃত্তি না হয়।’

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সারা দেশে ৩৬১ থানার কার্যক্রম চালু

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification