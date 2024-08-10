Using photo of Yunus in media ads prohibited
Using photograph of Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus in advertisement of different media including newspapers or any other publicity has been prohibited.
The Chief Adviser's Office issued this directive yesterday, said an official handout.
The interim government led by Prof Yunus took oath on Thursday night, four days after the resignation and departure of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid a mass upsurge led by students.
