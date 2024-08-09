Using photo of Yunus in media ads prohibited

Chief Adviser's Office issues directive

Using photograph of Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus in advertisement of different media including newspapers or any other publicity has been prohibited.

The Chief Adviser's Office issued this directive today, said an official handout.

The interim government led by Prof Yunus took oath on Thursday night, four days after the resignation and departure of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina amid a mass upsurge led by students.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office and oath of secrecy to the 84-year-old Nobel laureate and pioneer of microcredit and 13 advisers at the Bangabhaban Darbar Hall around 9:30pm in a ceremony conducted by Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain.