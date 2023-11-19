Use more pictures to boost learning: speakers

The "pictorial technique" of teaching should be followed nationwide as it significantly boosts interest in learning among pre-primary children, said teachers and practitioners at a discussion yesterday.

In pictorial technique, a card is printed with a picture and a word. Then, a set of such cards, both in Bangla and English, arranged in a pocket board, are introduced to the students by a teacher.

The students are then called to pick up a picture and identify the object.

Findings of a study on "Kajoli Early Childhood Learning Model" was revealed at the discussion, organized by Research Initiatives Bangladesh, at a city hotel.

Pictorial technique is a part of the Kajoli learning model.

The study assessed 129 children at six Kajoli learning centres in Nilphamari, and found about 98 percent of them being able to correctly identify a Bangla word from a set of words and write it on blackboard.

In the case of English, about 95.3 percent children could correctly do so, while 99.2 percent children could correctly count, add or subtract a number, it said.

Overall, 92.2 percent of children could correctly answer questions on Bangla, English and arithmetic, it added.

The report's author Prof Monirul Islam Khan of Dhaka University said the ultimate goal of the model, implemented among children belonging to low-income families, is to "educate the nation".

He also said the learning method is "non-formal" and stressed the need for institutionalising it.

The main objective of Kajoli model is to support children aged four to five years in learning to read, write in Bangla and English and do simple arithmetic within its one-year course, while attracting them to learning and encouraging them to continue their education in local schools, according to Rib.

Over the last two decades, more than 200 Kajoli learning centres have been established, and are operated by local communities while Rib provided them with learning materials, said Rib chairman Shamsul Bari.

Many of the centres, however, were closed during the pandemic. At present, about 100 such centres are operational.