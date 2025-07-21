Use forest resources in planned way

Says Wahiduddin Mahmud

Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud yesterday said it is becoming difficult for the government to safeguard the country's limited environmental resources, stressing the need for planned extraction of forest resources to ensure sustainability.

"We have to extract resources from the forests in a planned way," he said while addressing a workshop on the protection of forest-dependent people from forest destruction, plantation economy, climate change and land grabbing at the capital's CIRDAP auditorium.

He said relying solely on forest resources for livelihood is not a sustainable option. "This is not right -- by this, they will remain under the poverty line," he said, adding that education and broader economic participation were key to improving the lives of forest-dependent communities.

Wahiduddin also criticised the proliferation of resource grabbers in the country. "The varieties of dacoits in Bangladesh are very rare in the world -- river grabber, land grabber, forest grabber, hill grabber, and so many," he said.

Reflecting on past missteps, he said the country had undertaken several unplanned projects in forest areas based on foreign advice and funding.

He reaffirmed his commitment to preserving the cultural and linguistic diversity of ethnic communities. "After this, we have to provide them education and bring them to the mainstream of society for employment," he said.

He said arrangements have been made to approve several umbrella projects in the hill tracts to address water scarcity and improve access to education in remote areas.

The productivity of ethnic communities and other forest-dependent populations could be enhanced by introducing modern technology, providing credit support, improving marketing systems, and reducing the influence of middlemen, he said.

Speakers at the event included Michal Krejza, head of cooperation at the Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh; Khushi Kabir, coordinator of Nijera Kori and country coordinator of One Billion Rising; Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury, chief conservator of forests; Md Yunus Ali, former chief conservator of forests; and Prashanta Tripura, country director of The Hunger Project and former university professor.

Community representatives from two regions shared their perspectives during the main session of the workshop.

The event was organised by the Society for Environment and Human Development (SEHD), with Executive Chairman of the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) Hossain Zillur Rahman presiding over the session.

The programme, supported by the European Union and MISEREOR, aimed to share plans for research, investigations and other activities to be carried out under the initiative.

Prof Tanzimuddin Khan from the Department of International Relations at the University of Dhaka and a member of the University Grants Commission delivered the welcome address. SEHD Director Philip Gain presented the keynote.