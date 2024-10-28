USAID, PVH and CARE partner to create sustainable future for women in RMG sector

USAID's Women Thrive in Bangladesh project convened a roundtable on "Building a Sustainable Future for Women in the Ready-made Garment Sector" at the Hotel Radisson Blu Dhaka today.

The discussion highlighted the importance of creating a supportive work environment for women workers in the ready-made garment sector by providing more resources and assistance to sustain their employment.

Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, delivered the keynote speech at the event.

During the roundtable, participants discussed the importance of empowering women with new skills and creating women-friendly workplaces to boost productivity, worker well-being, gender equality, and the industry's sustainable growth.

The program was presided over by Ramesh Singh, regional director, CARE Asia while moderated by Aamanur Rahman, chief of party, USAID's Thrive Activity.