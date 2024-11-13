USAID promotes student voices

Bangladesh
Jahangirnagar University (JU) recently hosted a panel discussion as part of USAID's "Amio Jitte Chai" campaign, aimed at gathering student insights to improve educational standards in Bangladesh.

Organised by Democracy International, the event took place at JU's Selim Al Deen Muktamancha, said a press release. Addressing the event, JU's History Professor ATM Atiqur Rahman criticised faculty politics and lack of merit-based hiring.

Associate Professor Syed Moynul Alam Nizar from Philosophy and National Citizen Committee member Mushfique Us Saleheen also spoke. The event was moderated by Shaila Rahman Ema. Democracy International's Aminul Ehsan presented the awards.

