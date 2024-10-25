USAID pledges $121m for Rohingya crisis relief

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has secured a substantial $121 million grant from USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance to reinforce its efforts in addressing the Rohingya crisis in Bangladesh.

This latest US contribution includes both financial and in-kind support aimed at assisting Rohingya refugees and local host communities, according to a press release issued by WFP.

The funds will be directed towards essential food and nutrition aid, resilience-building initiatives, and disaster risk reduction efforts in the refugee camps. Additionally, assistance will be provided to children and pregnant or breastfeeding women in host communities to help prevent and treat malnutrition.