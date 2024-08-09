US welcomes Yunus's call to end violence, ready to work with Bangladesh

Washington is ready to work with the interim government and its chief Muhammad Yunus as it charts a democratic future for the people of Bangladesh, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said yesterday.

"We welcome Dr Yunus's call for an end to the recent violence, and we stand ready to work with the interim government and Dr Yunus as it charts a democratic future for the people of Bangladesh," he said at a press briefing in Washington.

He said there has been communication with the interim government, and the US Embassy Charge De' Affaires Helen Lafarve attended the interim government's swearing-in event Bangabhaban last night. However, he could not say if she spoke to Yunus there.

Asked what the communication was in terms of the path forward in Bangladesh, Miller said he was not going to speak to the private diplomatic conversations.