US trade tariff: Dhaka eyes some relief

Expects the new tariff rate at 20% or less as deadline looms

Bangladesh expects a tariff rate of 20 percent or less in high-stakes trade talks with the US, after Washington fixed the same rate for Vietnam, a close competitor in global garment trade, officials familiar with the negotiations said.

With a July 9 deadline for the Trump administration's 90-day tariff pause approaching, Dhaka has argued it deserves a more favourable deal than Vietnam. Officials point out that the Trump administration's initially proposed reciprocal tariff for Bangladesh in April was 37 percent, already lower than the 46 percent rate announced for Vietnam earlier.

The negotiations are entering a critical phase, with a Bangladeshi delegation currently in Washington, DC, for talks with the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR). The team, led by Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin, met with the USTR on July 3.

"We are expecting a better deal as we are engaged with the USTR full-time for the tariff negotiation and we will continue the negotiation," Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman told The Daily Star yesterday.

However, the talks are complex. The USTR is pushing for a bilateral agreement, moving away from the World Trade Organisation's Most Favoured Nation (MFN) system that Bangladesh has traditionally followed. According to an official in Dhaka, the US also wants the deal to require Bangladesh to follow American decisions on trade restrictions, meaning a US embargo on China would have to be mirrored by Dhaka.

Now, a new deadline is in focus. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that countries failing to reach agreements by August 1 will see tariffs "boomerang back" to the levels proposed on April 2.

For Bangladesh, this would mean the temporary 10 percent baseline tariff currently applied would be replaced by the proposed 37 percent reciprocal tariff from August 1. This new duty would be added to the country's existing average tariff of around 16 percent, pushing the total rate to 53 percent if the two countries fail to reach a deal.

To reduce a trade gap heavily tilted in its favour, Bangladesh has offered zero-duty imports for many US products. It has also committed to increasing the import volume of American goods such as LNG, cotton, aircraft, wheat, and agricultural products.

Despite these preparations, Rahman acknowledged a lack of clarity from the US side. "The USTR has not sent the tariff schedules to Bangladesh yet. As a result, it is not clear what they are demanding from us," he said. "However, we are prepared from our side."

The stakes are high, as securing a competitive tariff rate is critical to maintaining Bangladesh's foothold in its single largest export market.

The trade relationship is significant, with total goods exchanged between the two nations estimated at $10.6 billion in 2024, according to USTR data. The balance, however, is heavily skewed. US imports from Bangladesh rose 1.1 percent to $8.4 billion last year, while American exports to the country declined 1.5 percent to $2.2 billion. This widened the US trade deficit with Bangladesh by 2 percent to $6.2 billion in 2024.

TRUMP'S THREAT TO BRICS

President Donald Trump said the US will impose an additional 10 percent tariff on any countries aligning themselves with the "Anti-American policies" of the BRICS group of developing nations, whose leaders kicked off a summit in Brazil on Sunday, according to a Reuters report.

With forums such as the G7 and G20 groups of major economies hamstrung by divisions and the disruptive "America First" approach of the US president, the BRICS is presenting itself as a haven for multilateral diplomacy amid violent conflicts and trade wars.

In a joint statement from the opening of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro released on Sunday afternoon, the group warned the rise in tariffs threatened global trade, continuing its veiled criticism of Trump's tariff policies.

Hours later, Trump warned he would punish countries seeking to join with the grouping.

"Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump did not clarify or expand on the "Anti-American policies" reference in his post.

The original BRICS group gathered leaders from Brazil, Russia, India and China at its first summit in 2009. The bloc later added South Africa and last year included Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates as members. Saudi Arabia has held off formally joining, according to sources, while another 30 nations have expressed interest in participating in the BRICS, either as full members or partners.