US talking to India, neighbouring countries about recent events in Bangladesh

Washington has been in touch with New Delhi and other countries in the region to discuss the recent developments in Bangladesh and push for an end to violence.

US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said this at a briefing yesterday when he was asked on the security situation, human rights issues, and the restoration of democracy in Bangladesh.

"On the topic of Bangladesh, we have been in touch with our Indian partners as well as other countries in the region to discuss recent events," Patel said.

He said he would not go into private diplomatic discussions but can say that they continue to push for an end to violence in Bangladesh as well as continue to push for accountability and the respect for rule of law.

He was also asked if Secretary of State received two letters from two Indian American Congressmen, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Shri Thanedar, seeking his intervention and help in protecting the lives of Hindus in Bangladesh and he is addressing the issues raised by these two congressmen.

Patel said the State Department engages with partners in the Congress regularly.

"I'm not going to get into specific letters or engagements, but let me just note that the interim government, we welcome Dr Yunus's call for calm and an end to the recent violence -- of the new -- and as well as we welcome the new government's focus on restoring security and the protection of members of minority communities as well.