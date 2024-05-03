US, Switzerland, Canada launch ‘Nagorikata’

Aiming to strengthen civic engagement and empower Bangladeshis -- particularly women, girls, and marginalised groups -- the US, Canada, and Switzerland jointly launched the "Nagorikata: Civic Engagement Fund" yesterday.

The programme took place at a city hotel in presence of various stakeholders and civic society bodies.

While presenting a detailed outline of the initiative, Adi Walker of GFA Consulting Group said this fund aims to amplify the voice of citizens and safeguard their rights to equality, privacy, freedom of expression, and access to information.

It will increase outreach and mobilise diverse groups of citizens, expand cooperation and partnerships among civil society organisations, provide grant opportunities, and strengthen the capacity of civil society organisations, he added.

US Ambassador Peter Haas said, "Our support for the Nagorikata Civic Engagement Fund aligns with our commitment to empowering civil society for positive change and sustainable development."

Canadian High Commissioner Lily Nichols said, "Gender equality is at the core of Canada's international assistance programming. Promoting gender equality is the most effective way to address the root causes of poverty. This fund supports SDG 5, which promotes gender equality."

Swiss High Commissioner Reto Ringgli said, "Switzerland staunchly supports stronger civic voices and citizen engagement at home and abroad and we stress that this is a universal principle that transcends borders."

Chief Coordinator of SDG Affairs of the Prime Minister's Office Md Akhter Hossain and Director General of NGO Affairs Bureau Md Saidur Rahman attended the event.

Rosksana Khondker, executive director of Khan Foundation; Hasibur Rahman, executive director of MRDI, and Shamsin Ahmed, founder and CEO of Identity Inclusion, also spoke.