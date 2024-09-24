US stands with all Bangladeshis

Bangladesh
The USA stands in support of the indigenous communities and all Bangladeshis, recognising their rich cultural heritage and invaluable contributions to the nation's identity, said US Charge d'affaires Helen LaFave yesterday.

She made the remarks after the meeting with the CHT Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma at the latter's office.

She said rights of the indigenous communities and all Bangladeshis must be respected and upheld, ensuring they are free from discrimination, marginalisation, and violence. An inclusive and just society defends the voices and rights of its most vulnerable populations.

