US senators' letter over Yunus trial is unfortunate: AG

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin today said the letter sent by 12 US senators to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over the trial of Dr Muhammad Yunus is unfortunate.

"It is not appropriate to send such a letter to the prime minister as she does not belong to the judiciary. Dr Yunus was tried in an open court. There are scopes of appeal," he told reporters at his office today.

None should make such comments or give such reactions without knowing the trial process of a particular country, he added.

The attorney general further said the people or the organiaation talking about the trial from abroad are saying these either are influenced by someone, or have no knowledge about Bangladesh's judiciary.