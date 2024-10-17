US says no excuse for violence in Bangladesh, those responsible should be held accountable

The US said yesterday that there is no excuse for violence in Bangladesh and anyone responsible for violence should be held accountable.

"We have made clear that there's no excuse for violence, either conducted against those conducting peaceful protests or conducted by those protesting, and anyone that's responsible for violence should be held accountable," said US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

He made the remarks during a regular media briefing in Washington yesterday when a journalist drew his attention to the latest government "embargo" on arresting the July-August protesters and claimed that many police personnel were killed between August 5 and 8 following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

The interim government has said no cases can be filed against students and people who actively participated in the mass upsurge in July-August, apparently giving impunity to those who carried out attacks even after August 5.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a statement, said there will be no cases, arrests or harassment for the events related to the July uprising, organised from July 15 to August 8.

Chairperson of human rights organisation Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) ZI Khan Panna told BBC Bangla that there was no chance of impunity for criminal offences. "All the efforts that are going on now are illegal," he said.

Responding to a question on an Islamic revolution song sung at a puja mandap during the recent Durga Puja, Miller said obviously they are committed to religious freedom in Bangladesh and elsewhere.

"With regard to that specific incident, I'll take it back and get you an answer," he said.