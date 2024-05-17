US sanctions against Rab to stay: US State Department

The United States has said the sanctions imposed against Bangladesh's elite force Rab are not being withdrawn.

"Those claims are false. The US is not withdrawing sanctions against the Rab," said Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State Vedant Patel.

In a regular briefing at the US Department of State, he said sanctions are intended to change "behaviour and promote accountability".

On Tuesday night, PM's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman told reporters that the White House and the US Department of State are in favour of lifting sanctions on the Rab but it depends on the Department of Justice.

"The issue is with the US Department of Justice which is independent and separate from the White House and the State Department. They work independently," Salman F Rahman added.

"The issue is moving through a process," Salman said after his discussion over dinner with US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu who was on a three-day visit to Dhaka last week.