US reiterates support for govt, EC ahead of polls

Chargé d’Affaires calls on CEC

Tracey Ann Jacobson, US Chargé d'Affaires to Bangladesh, yesterday reaffirmed Washington's support for the interim government and the Election Commission in holding a free and fair national election early next year.

Speaking with reporters after a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin at the EC's headquarters in the capital, she said the purpose of her visit was "to listen, to learn, and to understand".

"We support the interim government led by Professor Yunus and the Election Commission in charting a pathway to free and fair elections. We hope those elections will happen in an atmosphere of peace and security and will lead to a successful democratic government that will represent the aspirations and dreams of the Bangladeshi people," she said.

The one-hour meeting, attended by David Moo, political chief at the US embassy, and Political Specialist Firoze Ahmed, started at 2:30pm yesterday.

After the meeting, Jacobson said, "Since there are so many rumours and conspiracy theories out there, I want to be very clear about the US government's position."

"The US embassy or the government do not support any particular party or politician, nor do we support any particular outcome, but we do meet with them to understand their platforms and their goals," she explained.

Meanwhile, after the meeting, Nasir Uddin told reporters at his office that the EC is not willing to take any blame regarding election preparations and is preparing in line with the government's decision on how it wants the election to be held.

The CEC said, "She [Jacobson] just came over to understand the situation better. She wanted to know what preparations we have made. I informed her about our preparations, as we have spoken of holding elections in February."

"She asked about mob culture. I told her there is still time before the election. Those who create mobs won't be seen during elections. You won't find them then. Dhaka will become empty during polls. They won't be around," he added.

The CEC expressed hope that political parties would reach a consensus before the election.

"In the meeting, the issue of black money came up. We cannot completely stop it. I am hopeful that we will fight to the very end with all our strength. Together with the people of this country, we will try our best to hold a fair election," he said.