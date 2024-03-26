US proud to partner with Bangladesh on pressing issues of the day: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press conference with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister following their meeting in Doha on January 7, 2024 during his week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East. Photo: AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has congratulated the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of Independence Day.

On behalf of the US, Blinken extended warm wishes to all Bangladeshis on this special day.

The US looks forward to enhancing the partnership and people-to-people ties between the two countries in the year ahead, Blinken said in a statement.

"The United States is proud to partner with Bangladesh on many of today's most pressing issues, including combating climate change, advancing economic development, responding to the Rohingya refugee crisis, supporting peacekeeping operations worldwide, and addressing global health challenges," he said.

Blinken said the partnership plays an important role in ensuring a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

"As Bangladesh celebrates another year of independence, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening democratic governance and protecting human rights -- efforts which will increase Bangladesh's prosperity," he said.