US praises Bangladesh for providing shelter to displaced Rohingyas

The United States has commended the Bangladesh government for providing continuous shelter to displaced Rohingya people.

Thomas Tommy Pigott, principal deputy spokesperson of the US State Department, made the statement marking the eight years of anniversary of Rohingya influx following military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine State.

The US also expressed its support for the people of Myanmar, including Rohingya and other ethnic groups who have been subjected to violence and displacement, the statement said.

"We commend the Government of Bangladesh for continuing to provide shelter to displaced Rohingya, as well as to other countries in the region for hosting refugees from Burma (Myanmar)," the US official said in the press statement.