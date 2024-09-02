US pledges support to Bangladesh's interim govt, strengthens bilateral ties

The United States has expressed its support for the interim government and reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with Dhaka across various sectors, US Charge d'Affaires in Dhaka, Helen LaFave, said today.

The US diplomat made the remarks during a courtesy visit to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna.

The US government was happy to congratulate the chief adviser and was looking forward to working closely together, she said.

She said the US embassy in Dhaka will resume consular services this week to expedite visa processing.

She highlighted that thousands of Bangladeshi students are currently studying in US universities.

The US will collaborate with Bangladesh in key areas including health, education, labour, governance, and the Rohingya crisis, LaFave said.

She noted that Washington has already begun resettling Rohingya refugees in the US and hopes to accelerate the process.

As the largest contributor to Rohingya humanitarian aid, the US has increased its funding this year, resulting in expanded monthly food aid for refugees in the camps.

LaFave also emphasised the need for livelihood opportunities for the Rohingya community.

Chief Adviser Yunus thanked the US for its ongoing support to Bangladesh, including its assistance for the more than one million Rohingya refugees residing in Cox's Bazar.

He outlined the interim government's mandate to carry out deep reforms and assured that a general election would be held "after a reasonable time".

The chief adviser also called for a coordinated approach among international donors to enhance flood response efforts in Bangladesh.

During the meeting, LaFave raised concerns about labour and minority rights, to which the chief adviser responded by affirming that every citizen is "protected by the constitution" and that the interim government is committed to upholding human rights.

She further said the US is assisting Bangladesh in establishing a prosecutorial service to ensure fair trials in the country.