US opposes religious discrimination in any process

Says Matthew Miller

The US opposes any religious discrimination in any process in Bangladesh, said US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

He made the comment at a press briefing in Washington on Monday, when asked about reports suggesting that 252 sub-inspectors of Bangladesh police were dismissed from final recruitment, allegedly excluding all Hindu officers.

When asked if the State Department has any response regarding the religious discrimination in the Bangladesh law enforcement hiring process, Miller said, "So, I haven't seen that report, but obviously we believe that the -- well, let me say obviously we would oppose any religious discrimination in any process in Bangladesh or anywhere in the world."

"We believe that the people of Bangladesh should be able to exercise their fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of expression, the freedom of assembly," he said.

Asked how the State Department is working with Bangladesh authority to support inclusive and non-discriminatory hiring practice in public service in Bangladesh, he said he does not have anything to add to what he just said.

He was also asked on the recent reports of Bangladesh police using the Anti-Terrorism Act to arrest individuals associated with the Chhatra League for participating in demonstration following the recent ban of the organisation.

"We believe that is the case no matter who the ruling party is in Bangladesh, and we have made that clear a number of times from this podium as well in our bilateral engagements," Miller said, emphasising on the protection of the right to freedom of expression and assembly in Bangladesh.