US opposes religious discrimination in any Bangladeshi process: Matthew Miller

The US opposes any religious discrimination in any process in Bangladesh, said US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

He made the comment at a press briefing in Washington yesterday when asked about reports suggesting that 252 sub-inspectors of Bangladesh police were dismissed from final recruitment, allegedly excluding all Hindu officers.

When asked if the State Department has any response regarding the religious discrimination in Bangladesh law enforcement hiring process, Miller said, "So, I haven't seen that report, but obviously we believe that the – well, let me say obviously we would oppose any religious discrimination in any process in Bangladesh or anywhere in the world."

Asked how the State Department is working with Bangladesh authority to support inclusive and non-discriminatory hiring practice in public service in Bangladesh, he said he does not have anything to add to what he just said.