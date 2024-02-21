The US encourages elected officials of Bangladesh to comply with the country's laws and financial regulations as regards to corruption.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller made the comment at a regular briefing yesterday in response to a question.

A journalist, citing a detailed Bloomberg report, observed that it was an open secret that people in the Bangladesh regime were involved in corruption Bangladesh regime people involvement in corruption.

Former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury is alleged to have built an empire in the UK and US valued at 200 million pounds sterling, equivalent to one percent of the country's foreign reserve. This is just one case among many.

The journalist then asked how the US is addressing this matter to hold the government accountable and combat corruption globally.

Miller said," We are aware of these reports and encourage the Government of Bangladesh to ensure that all elected officials comply with the country's laws and financial regulations."