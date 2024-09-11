US eager to work with interim govt

Senator Dick Durbin offers full support to Yunus

The United States has trashed the speculation on US involvement in the recent student-led anti-government protests in Bangladesh.

"We continue to be ready and eager to work with the interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus as it charts its democratic future for the people of Bangladesh," Deputy Principal Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at a regular briefing in Washington on Monday, reports UNB.

He said they are continuing to monitor the developments in Bangladesh closely.

Drawing his attention, one of the reporters said there had been claims about Chinese influence in recent Bangladeshi student protests.

In reply, Patel said he was just not going to speculate.

The reporter said some Indian media outlets have suggested US involvement in the anti-government protest in Bangladesh while India has historically been a close ally of the ousted government.

Patel said he had not seen those reports. "But what I can unequivocally say is that they are not true. That's probably why I've not seen them," he added.

Meanwhile, US Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin has expressed his support for Chief Adviser Prof Yunus and urged US President Joe Biden to support him as well.

"I'm going to offer my full support to him today. I believe in him. I did 20 years ago, and I do today. I urge President Biden to support him as well. I know Dr Yunus has the best interests of the Bangladeshi people at heart and will do his utmost in this challenging time," Durbin, a Democratic senator from Illinois, said on the Senate floor on Monday.

He detailed Nobel Laureate Yunus' life-long work of developing microloan programmes that allow low-income families in developing countries to make a living, while also adding how he faced the wrath of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to a statement by Durbin.

Durbin said because of the success of many microcredit programs, which have allowed more than 140 million people on five continents to receive microloans, Dr Yunus was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006.