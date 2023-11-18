US does not favour one party over other

Reiterates state department spokesperson

The US urged all parties to exercise restraint, avoid violence, and work together to create the conditions for free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

"So we have been consistent in our message regarding the upcoming elections, and that message remains the same now that the polling day has been announced," state department spokesperson Mathew Miller told reporters at a briefing on Thursday.

Bangladeshi people also want free and fair elections conducted in a peaceful manner.

"We do not support one political party in Bangladesh; we don't favour one political party over the other," Miller said.

Responding to a question, he said the safety and security of US diplomats overseas is, of course, a top priority.

"We take any threats against them very seriously. Violence or threats of violence directed at our diplomatic personnel is unacceptable."

The US has repeatedly raised its concerns about the "threatening rhetoric" directed at Ambassador Peter Haas with the Bangladesh government.

Miller reminded that the government of Bangladesh has an obligation under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to ensure the safety and security of US personnel and diplomatic missions.