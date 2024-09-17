US diplomat stresses support for Bangladesh's democratic transition

A top US diplomat said that it is in the interest of everyone to support a democratic, peaceful, and lawful transition in Bangladesh.

Richard Verma, deputy secretary of State for Management and Resources, said this at the Hudson Institute in Washington yesterday, our New Delhi correspondent reports quoting PTI.

Verma said the timing of fresh elections and the duration of the interim government is for the people of Bangladesh to decide.

He also highlighted the recent visit of a high-level US State Department team to Bangladesh, aimed at pledging support for a peaceful democratic process, during which the US Agency for International Development announced $202.15 million in assistance.