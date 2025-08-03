US deports 39 Bangladeshis

Deportees allege mistreatment

Thirty-nine Bangladeshi citizens have been deported from the United States on charges of staying in the country illegally.

They arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka yesterday morning aboard a US military aircraft, a top official from the airport's Immigration Department told The Daily Star.

The official added that although initial reports suggested that 60 individuals would be deported, the final figure was 39.

The returnees complained that they were kept in handcuffs for the entire duration of the long flight.

"We are not criminals… we were simply seeking refuge. But we were treated like dangerous prisoners," said one of the deportees.

Upon their arrival, BRAC provided transportation, and the Expatriates' Welfare Desk arranged food for them.

Speaking on the matter, Shariful Hasan, associate director of BRAC's Migration Programme and Youth Platform, said, "We've learnt that the deportees spent somewhere between Tk 30 lakh and Tk 40 lakh to reach the US illegally, sometimes travelling through Mexico or various South American countries.

"Many sold their homes to arrange that fund. This put them in huge debt."

"After reaching the US, they had applied for asylum, but both the courts and the immigration authorities rejected their application. Later, the US administration decided to deport them," he added.

Soon after Trump took office for the second term earlier this year, the US began a crackdown against illegal immigrants, mainly from South America. Many Indian immigrants have been also deported.

As part of that crackdown. Washington in March wrote a letter to Dhaka, seeking support in the repatriation of undocumented Bangladeshis.

A diplomatic source based in New York said yesterday that it was not unusual for US immigration authorities to deport undocumented immigrants.

"However, when deportations are done frequently, it makes the news."

"Although it's true that the Trump administration is strictly enforcing its immigration laws, its main target is illegal immigrants from Latin America. There are not many undocumented Bangladeshis in the US," he added.