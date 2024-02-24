US delegation in Dhaka in first visit after polls

A US delegation of three officials has arrived in Dhaka this morning -- the first since the January 7 elections -- to discuss ways to strengthen diplomatic ties, address challenges, and promote a shared vision for the advancement of mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

The three officials include Eileen Laubacher, special assistant to the president and senior director for South Asia, US National Security Council; Michael Schiffer, USAID assistant administrator, Bureau for Asia; and Afreen Akhter, US Department of State deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia, said US embassy in a statement today.

"The US Embassy welcomes a United States delegation to Dhaka from Washington, DC February 24-26," it said.

Their visit will also include meetings with youth activists and civil society leaders, labor organisers, and those engaged in developing a free and uncensored media.

"The United States remains committed to partnering with Bangladesh to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, to supporting human rights, addressing climate change, advancing regional resilience to transnational threats, and promoting economic reforms," the statement said.