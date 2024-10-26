US court stays arrest warrants for Salehuddin, Mansur

A US court on Friday stayed the arrest warrants for Bangladesh Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed and Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur.

Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey, who has been recently appointed as senior secretary to Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed this to The Daily Star over phone from Washington DC today.

The development comes a day after US District Judge Carl J Nichols had issued "bench warrants for the arrest" of Salehuddin Ahmed and Ahsan H Mansur whom a power company wants to testify, as it seeks to enforce a collective $31.9 million in arbitration awards against Bangladesh.

He directed the US Marshals Service to detain the two men as they were visiting Washington, DC, to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, held on October 21-26.

The court had ordered the clerk to issue the warrants as a contempt sanction against Bangladesh.

"On Friday, the US court has stayed the order. This is confirmed," Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey said.

"The US court had no jurisdiction to issue such arrest warrants for these officials. However, through the stay order of the court, the issue has been suspended," he said.

The interim government cannot take responsibility of the misdeeds by the previous regime, he said on Facebook, adding that those who tried to put the issue under carpet should face actions.

Law360, a New York-based legal news publisher, reported on Friday that the move by the US court prompted an immediate appeal from the Bangladesh government.

The government of Bangladesh said it is "unprecedented" that a Washington DC federal judge ordered the arrest of two high-ranking Bangladeshi officials to force their depositions in a power company's lawsuit.

The motion said, "Petitioner did not cite a single example of a court enforcing a sanctions order against a foreign state, much less ordering the arrest of high-ranking foreign government officials during a diplomatic visit to the United States. The lack of precedent is not surprising, as such an action is, or at least was, unimaginable."

Bangladesh condemned the judge's decision, Law360 said.

The dispute has its origins in 1997, when Smith Cogeneration signed a power purchase agreement with the Bangladesh government and its Power Development Board that provided for the construction of a barge-mounted power plant in northern Bangladesh.

Smith Cogeneration told the DC court in its 2006 enforcement petition that the government agreed to provide the company with all the required permits to complete the project, according to the Law360 report.

However, the government nixed the project in 1999 and never provided the company with the necessary permits, Smith Cogeneration claimed.