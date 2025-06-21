US committed to working with Bangladesh to promote regional stability: state department

The United States is committed to working with Bangladesh to promote peace and stability in the region, the US State Department said today.

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce made the remarks in response to a question during a press briefing.

Tammy Bruce was asked whether the United States condemns actions by Bangladesh's interim government, including banning the Awami League and allegedly targeting its supporters -- over which United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has expressed concern.

In response, she advised the journalist to contact the White House for further clarification. However, she confirmed that US Deputy Secretary of State Landau met with Bangladesh's National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman on Wednesday to discuss the interim government's preparations ahead of the upcoming national elections.

"They discussed the US-Bangladesh relationship, including expanding trade and commercial ties," she said.

The journalist also sought the State Department's stance on alleged fabricated charges against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, reports of mob violence and killings, and the detention of individuals -- including journalists -- without trial under the interim government.

In response, she said, "Well, we will take that back and I'll get you an answer as soon as we can get one for you."