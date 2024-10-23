Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 23, 2024 03:05 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 23, 2024 03:07 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

US charge d’affaires meets Chief Adviser

Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 23, 2024 03:05 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 23, 2024 03:07 PM

Charge d'Affaires of the United States Embassy in Dhaka Helen LaFave met with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at State Guest House Jamuna today.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual interest, building on key points raised in recent discussions between the chief adviser, US President Joe Biden, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

LaFave told the chief adviser that a high-level US delegation is set to visit Bangladesh in the coming weeks to further discuss matters related to the ongoing cooperation.

Professor Yunus also talked about the reform initiatives his interim government has implemented, mentioning that six major reform commissions have already begun consultations with stakeholders across the country.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

রাষ্ট্রপতির থাকা না থাকা সাংবিধানিক নয়, রাজনৈতিক সিদ্ধান্ত: নাহিদ

‘রাজনৈতিক সমঝোতা এবং জাতীয় ঐকমত্যের ভিত্তিতে এ বিষয়ে একটি সিদ্ধান্তে আসা যেতে পারে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নিক্সন ও মির্জা আজমসহ ৪ জনের দেশত্যাগে নিষেধাজ্ঞা

২৯ মিনিট আগে