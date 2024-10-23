US charge d’affaires meets Chief Adviser

Charge d'Affaires of the United States Embassy in Dhaka Helen LaFave met with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at State Guest House Jamuna today.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of mutual interest, building on key points raised in recent discussions between the chief adviser, US President Joe Biden, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

LaFave told the chief adviser that a high-level US delegation is set to visit Bangladesh in the coming weeks to further discuss matters related to the ongoing cooperation.

Professor Yunus also talked about the reform initiatives his interim government has implemented, mentioning that six major reform commissions have already begun consultations with stakeholders across the country.