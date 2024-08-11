US, Canada, UK support interim govt

President Mohammed Shahabuddin swearing in Prof Muhammad Yunus as the chief adviser to the interim government at the Bangabhaban last night. Photo: PID

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has welcomed the interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus.

Sharing a brief message on "X" yesterday, he said the US supports Dr Yunus's call for calm and peace.

Blinken said the US remains committed to working with Bangladesh as it charts a democratic and prosperous future for the people in Bangladesh.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy also welcomed the appointment of the interim government.

The interim government has the UK's support as it works to restore peace and order, for the sake of the Bangladeshi people, he said in a statement yesterday.

"We urge all actors to prevent further violence and loss of life."

Meanwhile, Canada is eager to engage with the interim government to support an inclusive process that involves everyone, including religious minorities, youth, women, and other marginalised groups.

"We welcome the inauguration of a new interim government, led by Dr Muhammad Yunus. This is the first step in restoring peace, to pave the way for free and fair elections and democratic governance," said Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in a statement yesterday.

She said Canada supports a peaceful way forward in resolving the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh.

She urged all parties to work together to promote the principles of democratic and inclusive governance, respect for human rights, and the rule of law.

Also, in a media briefing in New York, Florencia Soto Niño, associate spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said there seems to be an inclusive process for forming a government.

"We hope that it continues," he added.