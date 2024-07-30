US calls for full, undisrupted access to internet in Bangladesh

Acknowledging restoration of telecommunications across Bangladesh, the US has called for full and undisrupted public access to internet and social media services.

"We're aware of some restoration of telecommunications across Bangladesh, but we are calling for full and undisrupted public access to internet and social media services," Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State Vedant Patel told reporters at a regular briefing yesterday.

This will enable people in Bangladesh -- including US citizens in the country -- to be able to access critical information, he said.

Patel said they, both in public and private, continue to call for a "lasting and peaceful" resolution to the current situation.

"And we reiterate our unwavering support for the freedom of peaceful assembly," he said.