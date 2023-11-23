US army deputy chief lauds Bangladesh Armed Forces

Deputy Chief of Staff of US Army Lieutenant General Patrick Matlock has highly praised Bangladesh Armed Forces for their contribution to safeguarding national independence and establishing world peace.

Speaking as the chief guest at a reception hosted by the Bangladesh embassy in Washington, he said the Bangladesh Armed Forces have been at the forefront of security and national independence, providing relief to fellow citizens in times of natural disasters, sheltering the destitute and bringing peace and stability around the globe.

Noting that Bangladesh is the world's largest troop contributor to the United Nations Peacekeeping Operation, Lieutenant General Matlock said the world is grateful for the sacrifice in the contribution of the Bangladeshi troops.

He pointed out the partnership between the armed forces of Bangladesh and the US, and welcomed the continued expansion of this partnership for peace and prosperity in the years to come.

The Bangladesh embassy in Washington DC hosted the reception at the Bangabandhu Auditorium of the embassy on Tuesday to celebrate the 52nd Armed Forces Day, the embassy said today.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran and Defence Attaché of the Embassy Brigadier General Md Shahedul Islam spoke at the event.

Lieutenant General Gerry Glavy, deputy commandant of US Marine Corps; Afreen Akhter, US deputy assistant secretary at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs and Lieutenant Colonel Seamas Whitsel, director for South Asia Regional Affairs of US National Security Council, joined the reception, among others.

Alternate Executive Director of the World Bank Ahmad Kaikaus was also present at the function.

Ambassador Imran paid deepest homage to the architect of Bangladesh, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who led the nation to achieve its long-cherished independence.

He also recalled with profound respect three million martyrs, including the members of the armed forces, for their great sacrifice in the War of Liberation.

He mentioned the multifaceted collaboration between the armed forces of Bangladesh and the United States, saying that the two countries share convergent views on a range of defense and security issues.

The ambassador said as a development partner and friend, the US has extended support to Bangladesh in the past in its development journey, and Bangladesh looks forward to working together closely with further engagements to take the relations to new heights.

Defence Attaché of Bangladesh Embassy Brigadier General Md Shahedul Islam welcomed the guests at the reception and thanked the US for the support and cooperation extended that is mutually beneficial for the two countries.

Minister (Political) Md Rashedujjaman conducted the programme.

The function began with the national anthems of Bangladesh and the United States.

Then a short documentary on the activities of the Bangladesh Armed Forces was screened.

Ambassadors, diplomats and defense attaches from a number of countries, senior officials from the Pentagon, Department of State, and other US organizations, members of Bangladeshi diaspora and embassy officials and employees attended the function.

The programme ended with the cutting of a cake by the chief guest in presence of other dignitaries.