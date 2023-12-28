Urban poverty on rise post pandemic

Speakers tell roundtable

Poverty is increasing in the urban areas more compared to rural areas after the pandemic, said speakers at a discussion yesterday.

At the same time, the number of slum-dwellers in urban areas also increased, they told the discussion titled "Ensuring basic human rights of the city's poorest".

National Human Rights Commission, All Party Parliamentary Group and The Daily Samakal jointly organised the event at Samakal's conference room in Dhaka.

"We have to ensure the basic rights of slum-dwellers. No one should be evicted in the name of rehabilitation. Cities need to be freed from poverty," said NHRC chairman Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed.

"Reducing rural poverty will in turn reduce urban poverty. Therefore, the pressure on the city should be reduced by enhancing self-employment in the villages," he said.

Shishir Shil, secretary general of APPG, said, "Urban poverty is increasing more compared to the villages. After the pandemic, the extent of urban poverty increased further. The number of slum dwellers and homeless people is increasing."

"The poor villagers are getting more benefits from the government's social security programmes. The city's poor people are not getting most of these facilities," he added.

Khushi Kabir, coordinator of Nijera Kori, said, "We should ensure that all people are getting the same benefits. The social safety net programme should be implemented effectively."

Samakal's advisory editor Abu Sayeed Khan presided over the discussion.

Architect Iqbal Habib, ALRD executive director Shamsul Huda, director general of social services department Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal, and CPD research director Khondaker Golam Moazzem also spoke at the event.