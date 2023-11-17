UPR working group: Bangladesh gets 301 recommendations

Bangladesh received 301 recommendations put forward by over a hundred countries on different issues, including the upcoming polls.

The UPR Working Group at the UN Human Rights Council endorsed the recommendations section of the draft report on the Universal Periodic Review of Bangladesh's human rights record.

The US recommended protecting the citizens' right to vote and choose their government by ensuring free and fair elections, while the UK recommended adopting measures to guarantee a safe environment for civil society, human rights defenders, and the media.

Bangladesh Ambassador and Permanent Representative in Geneva, M Sufiur Rahman, thanked all the countries, including 12 countries that sent advanced questions and helped the process.

Bangladesh will "carefully examine" all the recommendations and respond with feedback in February.

Law Minister Anisul Huq, who led the Bangladesh delegation at the UPR meeting, on Monday said 111 countries joined the meeting and 90 percent of them appreciated Bangladesh's progress regarding human rights.

He said even countries like the US, the UK, and Canada didn't criticise Bangladesh in a major way; rather, they came up with constructive recommendations.

UN experts on Tuesday said the universal periodic review of the Human Rights Council is an opportunity for Bangladesh to take urgent, concrete action to end attacks on human rights defenders and journalists.