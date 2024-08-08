Uphold rule of law, respect democracy

Blinken urges; Australia asks all to ensure universal rights

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference during the 2024 Australia-US Ministerial Consultations at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on August 6, 2024. Photo: AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Bangladesh to respect democracy after Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus was tapped to lead an interim government following an uprising.

"Any decisions that the interim government makes, they need to respect democratic principles, uphold the rule of law, and reflect the will of the people," Blinken told reporters, reports AFP.

The US embassy in Dhaka also reiterated calls for calm and peace, having expressed concerns about reported attacks on religious minorities and places of worship in Bangladesh.

"As a friend and partner to the Bangladeshi people, the United States will continue to support Bangladesh's democratic aspirations and respect for human rights," it said in a statement.

The US embassy also issued a security alert advising the US citizens to take shelter in safe places, and urged them to strongly consider returning to the US when safe to do so. The advisory said the situation in Bangladesh is unpredictable and volatile due to lack of law enforcers' presence.

In a statement, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, meanwhile, called on all parties to de-escalate and respect universal rights.

"We urge a full, independent and impartial investigation into the events in recent weeks," she said on Tuesday, expressing deep concern over the violence and tragic loss of lives in Bangladesh. She offered deepest condolences to the families and friends of all those killed.

Australia continues to stand by the people of Bangladesh and supports their calls for an orderly and peaceful return to a democratic and inclusive government.

Australia also increased the level of security alert and advised Australians not to travel to Bangladesh.

It advised the Australians to move to a safe place and follow the advice of local authorities and avoid large gatherings.

Russian foreign ministry in a statement on Tuesday hoped the situation in Bangladesh will return to normalcy soon.

"We look forward to the internal political processes in that friendly country returning to the constitutional norms as soon as possible," it said.

According to the Russian embassy in Dhaka, no injuries of Russian citizens were reported.