Tarique urges an end to games with ‘minority card’

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday called upon the people to come forward and stop the old game of "minority card" to uphold religious harmony in the country.

"Many games have been played with the 'religious minority card' at home and abroad," he said during a virtual meeting with the BNP's grassroots leaders and activists from Chattogram and Barishal divisions.

The BNP leader said everyone knows who repeatedly tried to gain political advantage by exploiting a sensitive issue like the minority-majority divide and creating fictitious stories of persecution to conceal their misdeeds and destabilise the country.

"The old game of destroying communal harmony will not be allowed to be played again in the country. Let us either bury them [efforts to play minority card] or burn them in pyres."

Tarique said the followers of one religion have protected for ages the places of worship of another religion from the conspirators who try to destroy religious harmony in Bangladesh. "They have proved time and again that there is nothing called minority or majority in this country."

He said all the citizens of Bangladesh have one identity -- they are Bangladeshis.

Talking about the current situation in Bangladesh, Tarique said the victory is still far away and the road to success is very long.

"We had been in the opposition camp for the last 17 years and we are still in the opposition camp. Now it is not the time for complacency."

The BNP leader expressed optimism that their party will be able to present a new Bangladesh to the people if its grassroots leaders and activists could earn their trust.

BNP standing committee members Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Salahuddin Ahmed, and Begum Selima Rahman also spoke at the meeting.