Uphold morality, integrity in duties

President urges ACC officials

President Mohammed Shahabu-ddin yesterday asked the Anti-Corruption Commission officials to discharge duties maintaining utmost moralities and integrity.

The president came up with remarks while addressing a gathering at the Shilpakala Academy, marking International Anti-Corruption Day.

The day is observed on December 9 every year to raise awareness against corruption, following the passage of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption on October 31, 2003.

The president urged anti-graft officials to exercise caution to avoid implicating innocent individuals and emphasised the importance of acquiring technological knowledge through training. He also stressed the need for the ACC to be accountable as an independent institution, adapting to changing strategies of corrupt individuals in the era of globalisation.

"Corruption is not only limited to Bangladesh... it's a global problem, creating disparities in society, hampering economic growth and development," Shahabuddin shared.

Shahabuddin reminisced about his time as the ACC commissioner from 2011 to 2016.