Uphold ideals of Liberation War

Chief justice urges journos; 3 get Bazlur Rahman Smrity Padak

The awardees with the dignitaries at the event yesterday. Photo: Star

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan yesterday called upon journalists to adhere to the principles of those who sacrificed their lives during the 1971 Liberation War in their professional work.

Speaking as the chief guest at an award ceremony, he commemorated journalists such as Shahidullah Kayser, Shaheed Saber, Sirajuddin Hossain, and Selina Parvin, who laid down their lives for the country's independence.

Highlighting the contribution of the Liberation War Museum, Hassan praised the institution's efforts to educate future generations.

He said without such institutions, many aspects of the Liberation War would have been lost.

He urged the audience, especially the public representatives present, to establish research centres at the grassroots to spread the spirit of the Liberation War.

The Liberation War Museum organised the event to present the Bazlur Rahman Smrity Padak-2023 awards for journalism.

Ahmad Istiak, a reporter from The Daily Star, and Jharna Moni, deputy chief reporter of the Bhorer Kagoj, jointly received the award in the print media category.

Layla Nawshin, staff correspondent of Channel i, received the award in the electronic media category.

Prof AAMS Arefin Siddque, former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, who chaired the programme, emphasised the need for continued journalism on the Liberation War.

Dr Sarwar Ali and Mofidul Haque, trustees of the Liberation War Museum, also spoke at the event.