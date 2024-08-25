Upazila vice-chairmen demonstrate in front of CA residence, demand reinstatement

Upazila vice-chairmen and women vice-chairmen staged a demonstration in front of the State Guest House Jamuna, the residence of the chief adviser of the interim government, demanding to be reinstated to their posts.

Over a hundred vice-chairmen from across the country gathered there around 10:00am and started their demonstration.

They were at the spot till 3:30pm, when this report was filed.

The protesters said they were ready to work under the administrators appointed by the government.

Photo: Rafiul Islam

Faria Hasan Rakhi, the woman vice-chairman of Madaripur Sadar Upazila Parishad, said they came to Dhaka to protest as they were suffering discrimination.

"The government retained the councillors of the city corporations and municipalities but removed vice-chairmen from the upazila parishad," said 27-year-old Rafia, a masters student of Madaripur Govt College.

"What is my fault. I contested with four other candidates and got elected with a margin or over 14,000 votes," she said and demanded immediate reinstatement to her post.

Saiful Islam, vice-chairman of Sylhet Sadar upazila parishad, said, "This interim government is our government. Students gave their blood for a change and we supported them. We want to work for people with the government."

Sumi Khanam, vice-chairman of Manikganj Sadar Upazila, said, "We were elected to the posts. what will we say to the voters if we cannot do anything for them?"

Sobita Plaboni Sweety, woman vice-chairman of Ullahpara upazila in Sirajganj, said, "People voted us to the posts and we want to work for them. But we have been removed without any cause."

The interim government on August 19 removed all mayors of 12 city corporations and 1,873 public representatives including mayors of 330 municipalities; 61 zilla parishad chairmen; 493 out of 495 upazila parishad chairmen, and 988 vice-chairmen and women vice-chairmen of upazila parishads.

The government also appointed administrators to carry out the responsibilities of the mayors of the city corporations and the municipalities.