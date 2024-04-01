upazila polls: Internal feuds worry AL leaders of Ctg

MPs, grassroot leaders tell AL central body

Although the ruling Awami League is not allocating party symbols in the upcoming upazila parishad elections, its lawmakers and grassroot leaders yesterday proposed to extend support to a single candidate.

The proposal was placed at a meeting of the presidents and general secretaries of the party's organisational district units and lawmakers of Chattogram division with the AL central leaders.

Confirming it, AL organising secretary Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan said no decision has been taken in this regard yet.

The grassroot leaders claimed that rifts within the party, which arose since the national election, will widen further with multiple candidates contesting the upazila polls.

However, the AL central leaders said the decision to keep upazila polls open is highly unlikely to be changed.

At the meeting, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader gave guidance on various issues including upazila elections and party conflicts. Later, he listened to the leaders.

"It has been said that MP-ministers or district AL leaders will not interfere in the upazila elections. Even though the interference is not visible, everyone will eventually interfere," said Chattogram AL district South unit president Abdus Salam.

"Upazila polls were held previously without party symbols but the party had supported a single candidate. The organisational discipline is maintained that way. Now if several people contest for the post of upazila chairman, the MP will support one, district AL leaders will support another. This will further damage the organisation," he added.

Cox's Bazar AL district unit president Faridul Islam Chowdhury echoed him.

Several leaders also alleged that the lawmakers were trying to create their own "circle" in local politics by supporting their own people in the upazila polls.

In response, the AL central leaders said those who became MPs with party tickets, as well as independent MPs who hold party posts, will work in association with the party activists.

Leaders from Rangpur division also placed similar demands in a separate meeting.