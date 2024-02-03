Untap maritime potential

Speakers tell seminar on blue economy

There is an immense untapped potential for blue economy in Bangladesh, said experts at a seminar in Cox's Bazar yesterday.

Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (Bori) organised the event, titled "Blue Economy: Finding Prospects in Capital Market."

Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Security and Exchange Commission (BSEC), highlighted the importance Blue Bonds and Blue Loans as financing instruments.

Blue Bonds and Blue Loans are instruments to raise funds for investments such as water and wastewater management, reducing ocean plastic pollution, marine ecosystem restoration, sustainable shipping, eco-friendly tourism, and offshore renewable energy.

"The government alone can't finance these initiatives," remarked Prof Shibli, stressing the need for exploring alternative funding sources.

Blue economy contributed USD $6.2 billion to the country's net domestic production in 2015, with the potential to reach USD $25.9 billion by 2035, according to UNDP estimates.

Speakers emphasised the need for significant investments to unlock economic prosperity from the country's vast marine areas.

Dr Towhida Rashid, director general of Bori, pointed out that Bangladesh uses only a fraction of the available fish resources in the Bay of Bengal, with a vast 600-kilometre stretch remaining untouched.

She said the government must explore gas, oil, minerals, and other marine resources to harness green energy, emphasising the pivotal role of the sector in achieving Bangladesh's development goals by 2041.

Researchers, policymakers, investors, journalists, and maritime industry representatives participated in the seminar.