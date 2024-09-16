Unspent flood relief money in four accounts

Hasnat says audit report will be released soon

Amid allegations of not spending the relief funds collected in Dhaka University for the flood victims, Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, made his position clear in a Facebook status saying that all the money has been kept in three bank accounts and a mobile account.

In a Facebook status posted on Saturday night, Hasnat said they declared all the income and expenditure on September 4 in a press conference.

All the unspent money has been credited to three bank accounts of Janata Bank, Islami Bank and Sonali Bank and another mobile banking account.

The account holders of those joint accounts are a teacher of the Dhaka university, and a male and a female student of DU.

"No money was transferred from those accounts," his status reads.

He also said they are conducting an audit of the relief fund.

"Soon we will make the audit report public," he said.

Different Facebook posts were making rounds in social media for the last couple of days where people were criticising some of the coordinators for not spending the relief funds when the flood victims need it most to rebuild their houses.

Some of the Facebook posts were asking for public statements about the whereabouts of those money, amounts ranging from Tk 5 crore to Tk 11 crore.