Unsafe but unavoidable

Rickety bamboo bridge puts 50,000 lives at risk

A rickety bamboo bridge remains the only means of communication for around 50,000 people in several unions of Madarganj upazila in Jamalpur and Sariakandi upazila in Bogura, forcing locals to risk their lives every day.

The 100-metre-long makeshift bridge, built over a tributary of the Jamuna river at Nangla village in Balijuri union, serves as the only connection between at least 15 villages, including Nangla, Nadagari, Paschim Sukhnagari, Fuljod, Kaijer Char, Atamar and others.

Since the river remains full almost year-round, there is no alternative route available.

During the monsoon, the bridge becomes dangerously slippery. Women, children, the elderly, students and patients suffer the most while crossing it, said locals.

Locals said they have been demanding a concrete bridge for over 15 years, but their pleas have largely gone unheeded. Time and again, public representatives promise a permanent structure before elections -- yet, once the polls are over, those commitments are forgotten.

Azibar, a resident of Nangla village, said, "We don't want anything else, we just want a bridge."

Alim, a tenth-grade student, said, "I often slip and fall while crossing. My books get wet, and I injure myself."

Rahim Mandal said farmers in the area struggle to transport their produce to nearby markets. Due to the lack of proper infrastructure, they are often forced to sell crops at unfair prices.

In the absence of a bridge, locals have to travel an additional 5 to 7 kilometres to reach the upazila headquarters or any major market, which adds to their suffering, said Manjurul Islam Musa, former UP chairman of Balijuri union parishad.

Contacted, Golam Kibria Tamal, engineer at Madarganj upazila LGED, said they have submitted a proposal to the ministry and hopefully, it will get approval soon.