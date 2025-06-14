Unregulated tourism threatens wildlife, disrupts ecosystem

An unregulated influx of tourists, especially during public holidays, is threatening the biodiversity and natural balance of Lawachara National Park in Moulvibazar's Kamalganj upazila, raising concerns among environmentalists and forest officials.

The 1,250-hectare park is home to 167 species of trees, 246 species of birds, 20 species of mammals, 59 species of reptiles, and 22 amphibians -- many of them rare or endangered.

There has been a surge in number of visitors to the park in recent years. However, this increase in footfall is disrupting the fragile forest ecosystem.

"The noise, littering, and intrusion caused by large crowds have led to visible discomfort among animals, with many seen hiding in the undergrowth during peak tourist hours," said Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, former divisional forest officer of the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Department in Sylhet.

A study in 2012 found that the park's maximum capacity is 400 tourists per day, he added.

"During holidays, the forest area becomes chaotic. Tourists shout, blow horns, and even try to lure animals with food. This disturbs their natural behavior and affects their diet and breeding," said Saju Marchiang, an environmental activist and local eco-tour guide.

According to the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Department, a total of 3,946 tourists entered Lawachara National Park in the four days following Eid-ul-Azha, generating revenue of about Tk 4,50,000.

"The forest is primarily a sanctuary for wildlife, not a picnic spot. It's unacceptable that people would enter their habitat and create such disturbances," said Sohel Shyam, founder of Stand for our Endangered Wildlife, a conservation group.

Sohel and other activists have long called for stricter regulation, including capping daily visitor numbers, mandatory eco-guides for all tourist groups, and penalties for those who flout environmental norms.

Jamil Mohammad Khan, assistant conservator of forests at the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Department, admitted that tourist numbers rise during holidays, adding that they have verbally discouraged picnic activities.

"However, there is no official directive yet to regulate the number of visitors," he said, adding, "The forest and its wildlife are the park's main attractions. If they are destroyed, there will be nothing left for tourists to see."

There are no also proper parking facilities either, and drivers hardly maintain the 20-km/hr speed limit on the Sreemangal-Kamalganj road running through the park, he also said.

"Excessive tourist activities will never do any good for Lawachara; it will only cause serious damage to its endangered wildlife and natural forest ecosystem," said Muntasir Akash, assistant professor of Zoology at Dhaka University.

"The Forest Department has put a cap on how many tourists will enter daily. Otherwise, one day there will be no wildlife in this forest," he added.

Satir Ali, a tourist from Dhaka, said, "I came to Lawachara with my family to see wildlife. However, we came out of the park soon after entering as it is too crowded noisy, so much so that it hardly seems a forest. If I had known about such a situation beforehand, I would not have come."

"In almost every country in the world, even in our neighbouring India, Nepal, and Bhutan, the canning capacity -- the optimal number of tourists that can be allowed to a site daily -- is determined based on the size and importance of the national park. Based on the number determined, that many tourists have to book their entry in advance on a particular day," said Marjan Maria, a wildlife researcher and animal care co-ordinator at Plumploris e.V.

Echoing her, Hassan Al Razi, a Ph.D Fellow ( wildlife research and conservation) at University of Western Australia, said no such system has been seen anywhere in Bangladesh.

"Higher tourist numbers mean higher revenue, which is seen very positively in our country, even though it endangers our forests and wildlife. We need to determine the canning capacity of our forests to save the forests and wildlife from the pressure of tourism. A policy should be made so that tourists cannot go everywhere. Also, tourist guards should be trained to serve as forest and wildlife conservators," he added.

Contacted, Dr Md Jahangir Alam, divisional forest officer of the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Department in Sylhet, admitted the crisis.

"A huge number of tourists visit the park almost every day during Eid holidays, threatening its biodiversity. We have discussed the matter in some meetings. Steps will be taken in this regard," he added.