Unregulated snail collection raises concerns in Khulna

Indiscriminate collection of snails from croplands and swamp areas has raised alarms in Kulna.

This practice has also spread to neighbouring districts such as Bagerhat, Satkhira, Jashore, and Barishal.

Snails are primarily used as feed in shrimp enclosures and hatcheries.

The demand for snail meat is driven by its effectiveness in promoting rapid shrimp growth, making it popular among the region's approximately half a million shrimp farmers. Locally, a 50 kg bag of snails sells for between Tk 500 and Tk 650, with hundreds of bags traded daily across Khulna, including Koyra, Paikgachha, Terokhada, Dumuria, and Rupsha upazilas.

However, experts warn that the unregulated collection of snails is severely disrupting the ecological balance. Snails play a vital role in agriculture and water purification, contributing to soil fertility, controlling rodent populations, and providing food for local fish species. Their removal is causing significant environmental harm.

Experts urge farmers to conserve snails by reducing pesticide use, prohibiting collection during their breeding season from June to August, and raising public awareness about their ecological importance.

Despite these warnings, snail collection remains high. In Terokhada upazila, many collectors are seen gathering snails from water bodies like Bhutia Beel and Basuakhali Beel.

Collectors like Abdur Rahim from Naliarchar say the peak season runs from June to October, with individuals able to collect and sell 3-4 bags daily, providing additional income with minimal investment.

Urmila Biswas, who processes snails, said her earnings have supported her family and funded her sons' education.

Imran Sheikh, another collector, employs workers to assist in collection, selling snails to wholesale buyers.

Shrimp farmer Monoj Boiragi said snails are a more affordable and effective feed option compared to fish meald.

Environmental scientists emphasise the crucial role snails play in water purification and soil health. Sadhon Chandra Swarnakar, assistant professor at Khulna University, warned that indiscriminate harvesting disrupts these functions, leading to declines in water quality and soil health.

According to Nirmal Kumar Paul, divisional forest officer in Khulna, snails are classified as wild species under the Wild Animals (Preservation and Security) Act, 2012, which prohibits their collection and trade without permission.

Violations can lead to imprisonment for up to six months and fines of Tk 50,000.