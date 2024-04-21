Unregistered news portals will be closed

Says state minister for information

The government will close online news portals that have not sought registration, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat said yesterday.

The government also intends to bring social media under a policy to prevent the spread of misinformation and disinformation, he said.

Curbing the spread of misinformation is the responsibility of both the government and media, he told journalists at Dhaka Reporters Unity yesterday.

DRU organised the discussion with its president Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo in the chair.

"There are 213 online news portals of established media outlets and there are 213 other online news portals registered solely as online entities."

The authorities are making a list of portals that have applied for registration or are in the process of applying, he said, adding that the other unregistered portals will be shut.

The authorities will observe the portals that have applied for registration and assess whether they comply with regulations, he added.

Failure to obtain registration would result in closure, particularly for those that spread misinformation, he said.