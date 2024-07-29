'Unprecedented deaths in a non-political protest'

Ainjibi Samaj lawyers demands probe into violence, slam wholesale arrests, remands

Bangladesh has never seen so many deaths in a non-political movement like it saw in the recent violence over quota reform protests, said a group of lawyers today.

The lawyers under the banner of Ainjibi Samaj at a human chain held at Supreme Court premises said the right to assembly is enshrined in the constitution.

Saying government is violating the constitution in every step, they said opening fire at protesters is a criminal offence and all those responsible for the deaths should be tried.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer ZI Khan Panna pointed out that the students are being portrayed as 'criminals' by the government.

He said, "In 1971, students raised the first flag of the country at Dhaka University. It was the students who started the language movement in 1952 from Battala. Since the regime of Pakistan to the date, we have never seen so many students killed because of a totally non-political demand."

Criticising picking up people from home through block raids, Panna wanted to know under which law enforcers are doing so. Government in many steps dishonoured the country's constitution that was earned through supreme sacrifice of many people.

Criticising additional commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Harun Ar Rashid, Panna said the official will have to give explanation of detaining six coordinators of the students' quota reform protests violating direction of Appellate Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court.

He urged the lower court judges to follow the direction of Appellate Division.

Panna said everyone has to explain why people are being granted remand or being sent to the prison without even knowing their age after wholesale arrests.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Sara Hossain expressed grief over those who were killed while protesting. She said, "We want to know why they (students and common people) died, how many died, where they died, and who killed them."

"Thousands of students and the general public were subjected to mass arrests. I heard yesterday that not a single person has been granted bail in the Dhaka court," she added.

Lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua demanded that every murder should be investigated and every person responsible should be brought to justice.